Punjab’s VIP Security Burden: Who Gets Protection, and at What Cost?

The latest figures on police protection from neighbouring Haryana have once again raised important questions for Punjab: How many politically influential, wealthy, controversial, or otherwise high-profile individuals are receiving police protection at public expense? How many police personnel are being diverted to protect them? And what is the annual cost to the Punjab exchequer?

The Haryana government has disclosed that since January 2025, 691 police personnel were involved in providing security to 396 people after they received threats from gangsters.

The development comes amid growing concern over organised crime and extortion. According to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, there has been a 17 percent increase in extortion cases, with 296 cases reported up to July 2026 compared to 253 cases during the corresponding period of 2025.