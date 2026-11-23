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Poonch lies along the southern slopes of the Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu division and shares a long stretch of the Line of Control with Pakistan. Its location shapes how the world sees it: a border town, associated with security and conflict.
Every November, Poonch town commemorates one of the most defining chapters of its history: the Link-Up of 1948. For a place that endured months of isolation, it is more than an annual celebration; it is a reminder of the courage of those who stood together when survival itself was a challenge.
But what are we remembering every November? A military operation or the courage of ordinary people who refused to give up on their town? Perhaps both. Poonch’s story has never belonged to the military alone. It belongs equally to the people who call this place home.
When an entire town refused to give up
The Link-Up of November 1948 marked a decisive moment. After months of isolation during the 1947–48 conflict, Operation Easy reconnected the town. It is remembered for the leadership of Brigadier Pritam Singh, popularly known as Sher Baccha, who held the besieged garrison and the forces advancing from Rajouri under Brigadier Yadunath Singh. The link-up was completed on 21 November 1948, ending a siege that had lasted nearly a year.
But Poonch’s survival was not solely a military achievement. With land routes cut, ordinary people played an extraordinary role. One remarkable example was the airstrip. With supply routes severed, it became the town’s only lifeline. Thousands of residents and refugees, including women and children, worked alongside troops to prepare it; one published account estimates the number between six and ten thousand. The air operations led by Air Commodore Mehar Singh, popularly known as Baba Mehar Singh, helped sustain the town. Accounts also recall Bibi Nanki, a refugee who laboured at the site and whose encouragement kept others going.
When the link-up was completed, the siege ended. It was a military achievement, but above all, a moment of relief for thousands of civilians. Link-Up Day should remind us of all of them: the soldiers who defended the town and the residents who helped it survive.
A history much older than borders
Poonch’s history does not begin with Partition. The region finds mention in the accounts of the Chinese traveller Xuanzang, who travelled through India in the seventh century. Around 850 AD, Raja Nar is associated with the establishment of a sovereign state here. Over the centuries, Poonch witnessed the influence of the Mughals, the Sikh Darbar and Dogra rule under Raja Moti Singh. These periods shaped a distinct identity: a home to different communities, languages and cultures, one that deserves to be understood beyond the conflicts that have defined its public image.
The same spirit, seen again in 2025
Poonch’s resilience is not merely a story from the past. During the intense shelling in May 2025, around the period of Operation Sindoor, the town once again faced a civilian crisis. Thirteen civilians, including children, lost their lives, and dozens were injured. A gurdwara, a madrasa and Christ School were among the buildings struck.
What stood out was the solidarity across religious communities: Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims and Christians stood together. But this unity does not appear only in a crisis. I have seen it in everyday life in Poonch: people celebrate one another’s festivals and share happiness and grief without making religion a barrier. From Sikh, Hindu and Muslim families to the Christian teachers of Christ School, the town reflects a social fabric built on coexistence and mutual respect. This is not a harmony that exists only in speeches. It is part of how generations here have grown up and learned to live together.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also acknowledged the brotherhood displayed by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and others during his visit in May 2025. The circumstances of 1948 and 2025 were very different. Yet a common thread connects them: in 1948, residents helped a besieged town endure; in 2025, people stood beside one another in danger and helped each other rise from the rubble. For me, this continuity is central to Poonch’s identity.
Poonch is much more than a border town.
Beyond its strategic significance, Poonch is blessed with extraordinary natural beauty. The Pir Panjal mountains form a breathtaking backdrop, while places such as Bedar, Loran, Mandi and Sabziyan offer meadows, streams and valleys that remain relatively untouched.
And then there are its people. Poonch has no shortage of talent: bureaucrats, doctors, writers, artists, sportspersons and educators from the region have made their mark. Its young people are intelligent and ambitious. But opportunities within the region remain limited, forcing many of them to look elsewhere for education, employment and growth.
The development Poonch still needs
Pride in one’s home should never mean overlooking its challenges. Poonch district is home to nearly five lakh people, yet it still has no railway line and no civilian airport. Surveys for a Jammu-Poonch railway have been conducted and updated for years - the final location survey for a 190-km line was sanctioned in 2026 - but construction remains unsanctioned. The widening of NH-144A, the highway connecting Poonch with Jammu, has brought visible relief, but landslides, bottlenecks and weather disruptions can still turn a journey of a few hours into a day of uncertainty. The historic Mughal Road, our alternate link to the Kashmir Valley, closes around Pir Ki Gali for months every winter. A tunnel there, approved by the Centre but still awaiting final clearances, could make it an all-weather route.
Healthcare, educational opportunities, employment and tourism infrastructure also need sustained attention. The region has the natural and human resources to attract investment, but its proximity to the LoC can make investors hesitant. Poonch should not be viewed only as a sensitive border region, but also as a place where people are ready to build businesses, create opportunities and contribute to the wider economy.
There is also an urgent need to preserve Poonch’s history. Many accounts of the 1947–48 siege, Partition and the contributions of ordinary residents survive in the memories of older generations. These stories must be documented before they are lost. Our history cannot rest only on official documents and military records; the experiences of families, women, children and refugees deserve to be heard too.
A legacy worth remembering
Poonch Link-Up Day should be more than a yearly commemoration of a military achievement. It should recognise the people who shaped the town’s history, celebrate the bonds that hold its communities together and reflect on the future it deserves. The events of 1948 tell us how Poonch endured a siege and those of 2025 remind us how its people respond to adversity. Both chapters deserve to be remembered for the courage and humanity they reveal.
And I say all this not while describing some distant town I have only read about. This is my place. This is my home. I have seen its people, their warmth, their talent and the way they stand by one another. I have also seen the challenges they continue to face. That is why I speak about Poonch with both honesty and pride.
Poonch is often described by where it lies on the map. Perhaps it is time we shifted the conversation to what it represents on the ground: a town that refused to surrender and a community whose spirit continues to endure.
(Prabh Simran Kour is a trained educator and independent writer based in Jammu and Kashmir. She writes on education, youth, mental health, and public policy. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. They are are based on publicly available information and analysis. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)