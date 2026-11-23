Poonch’s history does not begin with Partition. The region finds mention in the accounts of the Chinese traveller Xuanzang, who travelled through India in the seventh century. Around 850 AD, Raja Nar is associated with the establishment of a sovereign state here. Over the centuries, Poonch witnessed the influence of the Mughals, the Sikh Darbar and Dogra rule under Raja Moti Singh. These periods shaped a distinct identity: a home to different communities, languages and cultures, one that deserves to be understood beyond the conflicts that have defined its public image.

The same spirit, seen again in 2025

Poonch’s resilience is not merely a story from the past. During the intense shelling in May 2025, around the period of Operation Sindoor, the town once again faced a civilian crisis. Thirteen civilians, including children, lost their lives, and dozens were injured. A gurdwara, a madrasa and Christ School were among the buildings struck.

What stood out was the solidarity across religious communities: Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims and Christians stood together. But this unity does not appear only in a crisis. I have seen it in everyday life in Poonch: people celebrate one another’s festivals and share happiness and grief without making religion a barrier. From Sikh, Hindu and Muslim families to the Christian teachers of Christ School, the town reflects a social fabric built on coexistence and mutual respect. This is not a harmony that exists only in speeches. It is part of how generations here have grown up and learned to live together.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also acknowledged the brotherhood displayed by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and others during his visit in May 2025. The circumstances of 1948 and 2025 were very different. Yet a common thread connects them: in 1948, residents helped a besieged town endure; in 2025, people stood beside one another in danger and helped each other rise from the rubble. For me, this continuity is central to Poonch’s identity.