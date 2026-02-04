As Online Hate Grows, Why Isn’t Restricting Social Media For Kids On The Agenda?

These reports provide insights into the increasing integration of digital technology into the lives of young people. However, we lack sufficient data on the type of content they access, whether parents monitor their online activity, or whether they are aware of built-in parental controls, content restrictions, or privacy settings. As a result, children are exposed to all kinds of content on social media, which is negatively affecting their cognitive development.

Among the many impacts of social media on children, experts have highlighted issues such as anxiety, depression, cyber-bullying, lowered self-esteem, FOMO, and so on. When Australia banned social media platforms for users under 16, it cited risks of children being exposed to harmful content. France, too, passed a bill banning social media for those under 15, and Italy is considering new laws to regulate minors’ access to digital spaces and curb harmful trends. In India, states such as Andhra Pradesh and Goa are also exploring measures to restrict social media use for children under the age of 16.