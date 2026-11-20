Punjab provides an important example of the financial challenges associated with subsidies and free benefits. The state has faced considerable economic pressure from rising expenditure, debt obligations, electricity subsidies, and limited revenue generation. According to PRS Legislative Research's analysis of Punjab's 2026–27 Budget, the state has allocated about Rs 15,550 crore for power subsidies.

This includes Rs 7,715 crore for agriculture, Rs 5,771 crore for domestic consumers and ₹2,064 crore for industries. The same budget analysis projects Punjab's fiscal deficit at approximately Rs 39,971 crore, equivalent to 4.1 percent of the state's Gross State Domestic Product.

The Comptroller and Auditor General's report on Punjab's finances for 2023–24 also highlighted the growing subsidy burden. According to the report, total subsidies increased from Rs 10,161 crore in 2019–20 to Rs 18,770 crore in 2023–24.

Power subsidies accounted for between 92 and 99 percent of the total subsidy expenditure during that period.

These figures raise an important question:

How much of Punjab's limited financial resources should be committed to recurring subsidies, and how much should be invested in industrial development, employment generation, education and infrastructure?

This does not mean that electricity assistance to poor households or farmers should be immediately withdrawn. However, the government should examine whether every section of society requires the same level of assistance and whether the existing arrangements are financially sustainable in the long run.

Consider the example of free electricity.