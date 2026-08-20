'Sitaaron Se Aage...': If Fathers Could Say What Their Children Need to Hear

I really wanted you to become a doctor. To do, in part, what I could not do and wanted to do. However, never for vanity or stardust on loan. I have always been my own person, and I wanted you to become one, too.

I used to think I was a man advanced in age and perhaps wisdom too; but witnessing your struggle to become a doctor has enlightened me. I have become wiser than any book could make me.

A father’s love for his children is more ancient than any profession. It goes back to the time when God took a pledge on the site of Arwah from all the souls to come on earth. As your father, I will feed and care for you even if you do not buck up. However, when I saw you lift yourself up, I saw courage right there. Often, only the bold and boisterous courage of the winner is registered. But what about the courage of the crestfallen?

Is courage only about pushing and steamrolling one’s way to victory? It is also about pushing against inertia, morning blues, and automatic negative thoughts, even as one lies crushed on the ground. When I saw that you could keep your head when all others were doubting you, it dawned on me that your integrity will always hold you in good stead by keeping your heart warm, your back straight, and your feet anchored.

To be trailing and left behind, to have lost something and someone, and to wonder about what could have been. However, it fell upon you to stomach this loss, and your achievement was in forging a path ahead by reconciling with the bitter reality. It takes character to bear this kind of grief.

You have passed a much bigger test than a mere standardised test. A day will come when others will look up to you for courage and direction, and you will not have to prompt ChatGPT when your own children seek your help in writing a paragraph on bravery.