Dissent Is Not Disloyalty: Why India Must Protect its Protesting Citizens

At what point does asking questions begin to be seen as an act of disloyalty? Why should citizens have to prove their love for their country simply because they disagree with those in power?

Recent protests in Delhi over electoral-roll revisions and demands for accountability from the Election Commission have brought these questions into focus. On 3 October, Reuters reported police detentions during demonstrations in which protesters challenged the revision process and demanded the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation. The Election Commission’s position and the protesters’ allegations deserve examination on their respective merits. Allegations require evidence, just as demands for accountability deserve a fair hearing.

Beyond this immediate controversy lies a larger question: what place should peaceful dissent occupy in a democracy?