How to Fix the OFB: Can an Elephant Dance to MoD's Tune?

All businesses are prone to change, the organisation can either zoom to new heights of success, or nosedive into decline or decay due to the changing environment. And the strategy at this point will matter.

Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata (OFB) matters in the national landscape of defence preparedness. It is the key to a strong Military Industrial Complex and a Strategic Asset. At this hour of reckoning, there are doubts, anxiety, expectations and dreams involved.

OFB is set to change as announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the press conference on 16 May. The objectives outlined are to improve the operational efficiency and bring transparency in the OFB working. She said it is “corporatisation and not privatisation.”