The Quiet Cost of Creating in a Social Media World

And I find myself rushing through something that once made me slow down.

Social media has given us so much, visibility, connection, opportunities we could not have imagined before. But it has also changed something subtle, something deeply personal.

The need to share has slowly started overpowering the need to feel.

We see artists across the world creating moments that are designed to go viral, work created for instant impact, designed to be seen, shared, and remembered for the moment it creates.

And it works.

It gets attention.

It gets seen.

And somewhere, quietly, a question begins to form within me: Do I create for the world? Yes, for the world, true, because somewhere visibility is crucial. It helps me reach people, and it helps my work find homes.

Or do I create for myself?

Yes, for myself, because what I create comes from within me, and it deserves to be seen, but not at the cost of losing the joy of creating it.

Maybe the answer is not one or the other. It cannot be! Perhaps it is about returning, again and again, to where it all began. To the joy of dreaming something into existence. To the feel of colour on my fingers. To the stillness that comes when my mind finally quiets down.

Maybe I can share my work with the world, but not at the cost of losing the experience of creating it. Because long after the posts fade, and the numbers stop mattering, what remains is the process, the feeling, and the quiet joy of creating.