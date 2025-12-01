Attitude of Gratitude: An Artist's Guide to Finding Joy in the Quiet Pauses

As an artist and a creative soul, my life has been shaped by countless moments of reflection, quiet pauses where I found myself rediscovering who I am, what I love, and what truly drives me. Among all the insights that have unfolded over the years, one has stood out as the most transformative: “Gratitude”.

It has stayed with me like a gentle companion, guiding me through uncertainties, anchoring me in moments of doubt, and filling my creative practice with meaning far beyond colour, form, or technique. If I were asked to choose the single most powerful attitude that has shaped my journey, it would always be this, an attitude of gratitude.