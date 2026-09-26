A Letter to the ‘NEET’ Generation

Wisdom is in learning to submit and bearing gracefully whatever life deals us, albeit agentially.

I know you plan to institute welfare for orphans and deprived students. These are worthy acts, and being selfless, they will confer dignity and consummate ease, not only privilege, but also repair the heart and soul. You light up every room you enter and heal every soul you touch. You are easy to forget any slights and loath to wish diminution upon anyone. Never the one to oppress others after doing them favours, you embody the faith that life is not a zero-sum game, where one’s man loss becomes another’s gain; life is about submitting to the expectation that this time it will be fair and discerning between what to hold onto and what to let go. This is to me a hallmark of real education, something which is lifelong and not restricted to vocational, institutionalised instruction.