'Why Has Scholarship of Over 1,800 Students, Like Me, Been Cancelled at MANUU?'
This is a national scholarship that comes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs & I've been availing for two years.
Producer: Varsha
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Scholarships of over 1,800 students have been cancelled at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. I'm one such student and completely dependent on this scholarship. If I don’t get it, I will have to leave my education midway.
We've been protesting against the cancellation of the scholarship since 3 February 2023. This is a national scholarship that comes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and I have been availing it for two years now.
The cancellation of this scholarship puts our future in jeopardy.
It all started on 6 January 2023, when we learned that our scholarship had been reverted. Our scholarship was approved by the institution and at the state level.
After all of this, we received a message saying your scholarship has been reverted. This is a nightmare for us.
'After No Response From University, We Filed an RTI'
We even asked our administration about the same issue, and they had no answers. We have contacted our university multiple times regarding this, and the only answer we get is that they will do something about it.
It’s been more than a month, and we still have no information on this.
We tried our best to reach out to the authorities, but we didn't get a response. So, we filed an RTI on 25 January.
On 2 February, we got to know that one student from our university had submitted fake documents, and because of him, the scholarship for everyone has been cancelled. What kind of justice is this?
Just because of a single student, we all have to suffer.
'With No Scholarship, I Can't Afford Education'
We pay our fees from this scholarship, including the mess fee.
We are not financially dependent on our families. I can survive an entire year on this money. If more money is needed, I can earn that by taking tuition.
Even my sister is enrolled in the same university and was on scholarship too. We both received Rs 50,000 in total. It is a massive setback for us because this amount means a lot to my family.
Our only demand to the administration is that we cannot study here without a scholarship. Eligible students should be given a scholarship.
The Quint Reached Out to MANUU
Speaking to The Quint, a university source said, "The matter is not in our hands, there was an issue with the portal, and we have reached out to the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the same. Reverification of the applications has happened. Hopefully, the ministry will do something soon".
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
