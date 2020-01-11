In Pics: What Remains of Maradu’s Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O

Kochi’s luxurious apartments Holy Faith H20 and Alfa Serene were demolished on Saturday, 11 January, at Maradu. I, along with my friend, stayed back at the location to see one final glimpse of the two buildings.

The twin towers of Alfa Serene had 32 floors and Holy Faith H20 had 19 floors. But all that is left of the two structures is a pile of debris. We couldn’t believe that at the same place, the two waterfront high-rise structures had stood.

The controlled implosion was delayed by more than 15 minutes. But when it did happen, it brought the buildings down like a stack of cards and was pretty scary. The impact was so strong that it felt like an earthquake.