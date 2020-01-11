In Pics: What Remains of Maradu’s Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O
Kochi’s luxurious apartments Holy Faith H20 and Alfa Serene were demolished on Saturday, 11 January, at Maradu. I, along with my friend, stayed back at the location to see one final glimpse of the two buildings.
The twin towers of Alfa Serene had 32 floors and Holy Faith H20 had 19 floors. But all that is left of the two structures is a pile of debris. We couldn’t believe that at the same place, the two waterfront high-rise structures had stood.
The controlled implosion was delayed by more than 15 minutes. But when it did happen, it brought the buildings down like a stack of cards and was pretty scary. The impact was so strong that it felt like an earthquake.
Seventeen floors of Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove’s19 floors will meet the same fate on Sunday morning. All four were ordered, by the Supreme Court, to be demolished as they violate the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) rules.
Section 144 of the CrPC has been enforced within a 200-metre radius of the complexes on Saturday as well as on Sunday.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)