Maradu Demolition: ‘It’s Difficult to Pack Memories & Just Leave’

We were in Kochi on Saturday, 11 January, when we saw the two waterfront residential apartments in Maradu – Holy Faith H20 and the twin towers Alfa Serene demolished within minutes of each other. It was scary when the buildings came crashing down. It felt like an earthquake.
The remaining two luxury apartments – Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral will be brought down on Sunday, 12 January. All four buildings violated the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms and were directed by the Supreme Court to be brought down.
On Friday, some of the former residents of Holy Faith H2O shared some of their fond memories of their time in the complex.
Riya P Kottam had been staying at Holy Faith for the last seven years. For her, Holy Faith was a big happy family.
Riya confessed that the family tries to avoid the road where their flat once stood because if they go via that road, their eyes naturally search for it.
Ramesh Menon had been a resident of H2O for nine years. The family has temporarily shifted to their ancestral house. The process has been distressing especially for the children, he says.
“My daughter is very young, but my sister’s daughters, who are BTech final year students, had to face the brunt of eviction when they were having their exams. They had to go through a lot of mental pressure. Somehow, they survived this. We have no other option but to cope with the situation.”Ramesh Menon
Another resident Shamsudheen revealed that counseling sessions were given to the children by the Child Welfare Committee.
The residents admitted they are sceptical about buying another property. Despite being law-abiding citizen Ramesh Menon has lost trust in the governing body.
Jayakumar Valikaav had been living in Holy Faith for the last eight years. As a tax-paying citizen, Jayakumar says he feels abandoned.
