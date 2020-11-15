‘Three Options for Exams at MIT, All Involve Returning to Campus’

We are final year students currently studying in Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Karnataka. We wish to explain the constant stress students have been under since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and more so at the beginning of this semester.

It all started in March when we were scheduled to give our unit tests. Luckily, with pressure from several parents, the college closed down for a week, two days before the assignments were due to be held. The break was extended and we shifted to online classes and submissions in May. We were asked to download an untrustworthy software to give our end semester examinations, a decision which was later retracted. This was reported to The Quint in June.

On 5 November, we were told by MIT that we’d have to appear for offline exams at the campus.