The coronavirus lockdown has been tough on a majority of the population and we, the students of Lucknow's Integral University, are no different. Unfortunately, our college is asking us to pay a full semester's fee with exorbitant late fee charges.We all have come to our hometowns and we are not even using the college facilities like the hostel, laboratory etc, then why is the institute making us pay the full fee? We are not against the payment of fees but we demand that it is reduced by 50 percent.There are a lot of students whose families are undergoing financial crises due to the lockdown. The college needs to be empathetic towards our problems.Families Under Financial ConstraintsNot everyone is in the position to pay the fees and many parents can't afford such a large amount right away.For example, a friend's mother lost her job in this lockdown. She is the sole bread-earner of the family. How will she manage to pay the fees?College charges us lakhs for fees, electricity, infrastructure, examination and laboratories. When we have not been attending college, then why electricity and other bills are being added in the fee? This is unfair! How do we pay such an amount? We have to submit Rs 1,10,000 in July.Our last day to submit fees has been set like a deadline. If our fees is even a day late, then we will be charged Rs 500 per day as late fee charge.Our online classes were scheduled but they were not being taken properly. Teachers also did not seem to be willing to teach us or take classes on a proper time.Still, we gave our mid-semester exams through online mode, via Google form in which a lot of people faced issues due to lack of resources. For example some living in the villages did not have proper connection, so they could not give exams.For students who have failed in the online exam, the college is charging Rs 400 as the improvement fee. No resource from college is being used, neither paper nor electricity. Only for online exam they are charging Rs 400 from everyone.We would like to request the college to looking into this immediately.(The Quint reached out to the university and is still awaiting a response for the same. The copy will be updated and when the college response.)(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)