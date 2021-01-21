‘Dear India, Take Lessons From COVID on Hygiene, Jobs to Youth’
(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions for rebuilding India after a tough 2020.
S Sai Geervani from Tirupathi shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic. The views expressed are her own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India,
Happy Republic Day!
You have suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was a year of sorrow, it was also one of opportunity, learning, and growth. The importance of health, productive use of online platforms, time with loved ones, and so on. I believe that empowering the youth and handing them opportunities as the future of the nation can help start afresh and rebuild the country.
I have penned my suggestions on how this can be achieved:
I feel all of this is possible with coordination at central, state, and ground levels. If anything, the pandemic has taught us the importance of togetherness.
