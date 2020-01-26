Dear India, Citizens are Happier When There Is a Climate of Peace

Dear India,

India is passing through a difficult phase.

It has now rising level of intolerance –

Infringement of human rights and manifestations of rage.

Nations continue to purge,

The toxins of hatred, envy, jealousy and aggression,

Everyday, everywhere due to widespread cynicism,

Escapism and disillusionment with governance,

And functioning of their institutions.

Mankind today is more unhappy,

more turbulent, more violent,

more fundamentalist, more alienated

than ever before.