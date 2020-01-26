Dear India, Citizens are Happier When There Is a Climate of Peace
Dear India,
India is passing through a difficult phase.
It has now rising level of intolerance –
Infringement of human rights and manifestations of rage.
Nations continue to purge,
The toxins of hatred, envy, jealousy and aggression,
Everyday, everywhere due to widespread cynicism,
Escapism and disillusionment with governance,
And functioning of their institutions.
Mankind today is more unhappy,
more turbulent, more violent,
more fundamentalist, more alienated
than ever before.
But people are happier in countries,
Where personal freedom is guaranteed,
And democracy is secured.
Regardless of their economic condition,
Citizens are happy,
In climate of peace.
More so peace and harmony,
Prevails in a nation,
Celebrating pluralism,
Practicing tolerance and
Promotes goodwill among
Diverse communities.
