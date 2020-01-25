Dear India, Why are we Killing People in the Name of Religion?
Dear India,
How will I show?
When the National Anthem flows,
Through my heart and soul.
What I feel, I know.
Learnt being Indian,
Is liberated, justified, united.
India means,
Brotherhood and love.
This is what I know growing up.
Now we have to scream slogans,
To prove our nationalism.
To show love for my country.
I know, I learnt, India is my country.
All Indians are my brother and sister.
Now, Indians are killing Indians,
In name of religion.
Know our history,
And those sacrificing stories.
Stories where there was no discrimination.
Where Ram and Rahim.
Sing in the same rhythm.
Let's rectify and recreate “India.”
And be proud, for being Indian.
