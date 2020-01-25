Dear India, Please Don’t Give Up. We Will Stand Together

Dear India,

There are people who will try to break you apart, obliterate the core of your existence i.e the Constitution, malign your freedom struggle, silence your voice and stand insolently on top of the carcasses of your people. But I know, you will not give up, you will fight back and claim victory.

You are the only home I have ever known, and I will fight for you. I will tell my future generations stories of the heroes who freed you from the shackles of colonialism.

And at last, we the children of Bhagat Singh and Bhim Rao Ambedkar, will solemnly uphold your ideals. Happy Republic Day!

Yours truly,

Insha Husain