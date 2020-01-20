Dear India, Can You Really Identify Us By Our Clothes?

Dear India,



He says, “We will identify the violent ones from their clothes.”

Identify me, marching forward with torchlights.

Let that light emanate from my rage to fight and unite.

Identify me by my clothes or even the direction of my votes.

But why by where I study?

Under the table, in the toilets – why do we have to hide if we are innocent?

They said it is the government’s right, but dear India, do they detest dreams too?