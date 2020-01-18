Dear India, Here’s a Nazm for Our Tiranga, Our Pride

Dear India,

I am a poet from Indore and for your 71st Republic Day, here’s my nazm ‘Tiranga’ dedicated to you.

I had read that the three colours of our flag – saffron, white and green – represent the values our nation stands for i.e. courage, peace, and faith. This inspired me to write my nazm. The tricolour is a source of honour for me and fellow Indians, to watch it unfurl and fly high makes my heart swell with pride.

I feel our Tiranga is a reminder of our glorious past, of the freedom fighters and soldiers who fought to keep our country secure. It also inspires us to look towards a future that will uphold the same values that were envisaged by our forefathers during the making of our great nation. May we always be able to preserve those values.

Happy Republic Day, India!