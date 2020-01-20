Dear India,

On Republic Day, you adopted the beautiful Constitution. The authority to treat everyone equally and safeguard everyone’s rights irrespective of their religion, caste, creed, language, gender and race.

You are entrusted with a huge responsibility of holding all of us together through love and peace.

I never imagined that there will be a day when the Indian Constitution would be in danger, that it would be manipulated by tyrants.

This Republic Day, my dear India, protect our pride – our Constitution.

Help us uphold our values for which we’re known in the world. We are known to stand for what is right, for brotherhood, for love, for peace, for showing unity in diversity.

Love,

Aqeeb Mustafa