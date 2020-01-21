Dear India, I Apologise for Not Carrying out My Duty Efficiently

Dear India,

I would like to apologise to you. Apologise for not performing my duty efficiently as a citizen. Sorry for not making you a 100 percent secular, democratic republic. We just sit on our couch and see our people suffer. We read and hear about corruption, rapes, starvation deaths, working children, insecurity of minorities, discrimination due to castes, but we fail to do much about it. I promise that I will work towards being a better citizen.

I still have hope and pray for a better future.

Jai Hind,

Hozaifa