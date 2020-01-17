Dear India, Not Even NRC Can Shake Our Unity & Brotherhood

On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, I have penned down a poem keeping in mind the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. These protests are a reminder of the India of 1947, of revolt against a colonial government which granted India its freedom. The poem starts with the lines:



‘Saare jahaan se acha, Hindustan humara,

Mujhe nahi pasand yeh NRC tumhara.’

These lines roughly mean that my India – in its secular and democratic form – is the best. The NRC cannot divide us.

Revolutionaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, fought for the freedom and unity of our nation. This is the essence we must preserve.