Dear India, Not Even NRC Can Shake Our Unity & Brotherhood
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, I have penned down a poem keeping in mind the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. These protests are a reminder of the India of 1947, of revolt against a colonial government which granted India its freedom. The poem starts with the lines:
‘Saare jahaan se acha, Hindustan humara,
Mujhe nahi pasand yeh NRC tumhara.’
These lines roughly mean that my India – in its secular and democratic form – is the best. The NRC cannot divide us.
Revolutionaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, fought for the freedom and unity of our nation. This is the essence we must preserve.
Loading...
Whether one is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, we all stand together. Nothing can shake our brotherhood and love.
Dear India, let history not repeat itself. There cannot be a division like there was in 1947. Resist the forces that seek to sow the seeds of hatred. This will find no support among us Indians because I believe my nation has always stood unified against those who try to divide us.
Jai Hind!
Farhad Samshi,
Ranchi
Also Read : Dear India, Don’t Let Our Constitution Down
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)