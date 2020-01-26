Dear India, I Want to See You, My Country, Free of Hate
Dear India,
I want you to be the dream that coming generations can look forward to.
I have lived in the UAE for the last 28 years. As much as I liked the comfort and luxury it offers me, my only wish is that I one day return to my homeland India.
I dreamt of coming back and travelling the length and breadth of India. The few trips I had made to places like Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Kerala, Karnataka, Kanyakumari, only whetted my appetite for diverse India. The most fascinating aspect of our travels has always been the people – their way of life, culture, traditions, clothes, and not to forget the food. I vowed that I would return and explore to my heart's content.
Three years ago, I visited India. But it was no longer the India I knew. It seemed to be dragging its feet and begging to be freed from the shackles that were slowly being tightened and its freedom was in danger like a noose tightening around its neck. The India of my dreams was slowly fading into oblivion.
Dear India, my wish for you is to see a smile on your face. I want to see its people free of fear and poverty. I want to see the villagers singing and the farmers tilling their land. I want to see an India free of hate.
A big hug to you and may the gashes that were made on you heal soon. May you go back to your glorious self. Colourful and diverse yet an India with one beating heart.
