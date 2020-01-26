Dear India, I Want to See You, My Country, Free of Hate

Dear India,

I want you to be the dream that coming generations can look forward to.

I have lived in the UAE for the last 28 years. As much as I liked the comfort and luxury it offers me, my only wish is that I one day return to my homeland India.

I dreamt of coming back and travelling the length and breadth of India. The few trips I had made to places like Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Kerala, Karnataka, Kanyakumari, only whetted my appetite for diverse India. The most fascinating aspect of our travels has always been the people – their way of life, culture, traditions, clothes, and not to forget the food. I vowed that I would return and explore to my heart's content.