Dear India, I was Born Here, How Could You Ask Me to Leave?
Dear India,
I am a Muslim and a proud Indian.
My love for my nation is unfathomable.
For in whose love I have lost all my glee.
For my existence is the existence of this great nation.
In whose love my ancestors died and for which they suffered all the catastrophes.
They fought with all their pace, never bothering who they face.
The nation where I took birth and for whose freedom my ancestors shed their blood.
How can they ask me to prove myself as Indian at all?
To those who say, ‘go to Pakistan’.
I send blessings of peace on them for this is all they crave.
Let us pledge; I say to not hurt the people in any way,
For if you hurt others, you are no longer human anyway.
And for all of those who want this nation rise.
Let us rise above this all, in this state of disguise.
The nation where the Mahatmas took birth.
And where all the communities came to merge.
The nation where lives of all people were like one.
With one collective identity, all the differences were shun.
I plead you all, have the courage to rise up, for justice and morality.
And forget the differences and focus on commonality.
This very nation for which we too have suffered great plight.
Falls now in danger by the divisive minds that encourage fight.
For whose constitution is one of the best of its kind.
And whose values we must process in our mind.
If you say this nation is yours then it is mine too.
For God's sake, we all should unite just like glue.
The India that I aspire for is beyond my sight.
Where every section of society flourishes in delight.
Also Read : Dear India, Let’s Look Beyond Religion
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)