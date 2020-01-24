Dear India, I was Born Here, How Could You Ask Me to Leave?

Dear India,

I am a Muslim and a proud Indian.

My love for my nation is unfathomable.

For in whose love I have lost all my glee.

For my existence is the existence of this great nation.

In whose love my ancestors died and for which they suffered all the catastrophes.

They fought with all their pace, never bothering who they face.

The nation where I took birth and for whose freedom my ancestors shed their blood.

How can they ask me to prove myself as Indian at all?

To those who say, ‘go to Pakistan’.

I send blessings of peace on them for this is all they crave.