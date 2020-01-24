Dear India, I am Carved Out of This Soil, How Can You Toss me Out?

What remains but was me.

I keep sprouting out of this dust,

Every iota of this soil has me in it.

I am Rama, I was banished from Ayodhya,

But I returned to the bursting crackers.

I am Krishna, Kansa attempted to finish,

Only to be decimated by me.

Armies came to demolish all,

Only to be dissolved in this very soil.

The very soil sprang me up again & again,

I have many names,

Ram, Krishna, Sita, Radha, Mustafa, Khadija.

But what remains ever is this very soil,

And when one man drew a line on this soil.

Asking me to move to the other side of the line,

I just refused.

I rejected what he declared.

I clung to this very dust.

As my every iota,

Is made of nothing but this dust.

Now you decide to banish me from this soil.

Can you?

I am this soil,

I am carved out of this dust.

How can you toss me out?

I dare you to try it.

Kings came, kingdoms banished,

But what remains ever is the truth.

And that truth is me.