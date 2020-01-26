Dear India, Please Don’t Ask Me To Prove My Identity

Dear India,

In my beautiful nation,

I am a Muslim and a proud Indian.

My love for my nation is indispensable for me,

For in its love, I have lost all my glee.

For my existence is in the existence of this great nation.

For its love, my ancestors died and suffered from plight.

They fought with all their pace, never bothering who they face.

The nation where I took birth and for whose freedom my ancestors shed their blood.

How can they ask me to prove myself as Indian at all?

To those who say to ‘go to Pakistan’.

I send blessings of peace, for this is all they need.

Let us pledge, I say, not to hurt the people in any way,

For if you hurt others, you are no longer a human anyway.