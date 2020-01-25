Dear India, Don’t Identify Me by My Name or Religion
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Dear India,
I have written a poem for you. This poem is an expression of my feelings and pain in the recent times. This poem is a small gesture to tell us about the real idea of being an Indian, a proud Hindustani, a true patriotic.
I pray for your well-being. Let the waters never go dry, the rich colours of this country should never fade away. India, may you always shine. Aye mere pyaare watan!
India you’ve been through some tough times. In our difficult journey, we have lost a lot of people and relationships. But you still have so many people who support you.
India, don’t identify me by my name or religion. We all are Indians and you run in our blood. We love you.
