Dear India, Don’t Identify Me by My Name or Religion

Dear India,

I have written a poem for you. This poem is an expression of my feelings and pain in the recent times. This poem is a small gesture to tell us about the real idea of being an Indian, a proud Hindustani, a true patriotic.

I pray for your well-being. Let the waters never go dry, the rich colours of this country should never fade away. India, may you always shine. Aye mere pyaare watan!