Dear India, Citizens’ Voices Echo Louder than Politics of Hate

Dear India,

Some in this country wish to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. We will not let that happen. India belongs to all, brotherhood flows in our veins. Please get rid of the blot that is communalism. We wish to be the India envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Citizens’ voices will echo louder than the politics of hate. It is unfortunate that people who fight against injustice are being asked to prove their patriotism. Those who raise their voices against this injustice are called ‘anti-national’ and deshdrohi. The media is also hand-in-glove with this thinking.



Dear India, please remember your struggle for independence against the colonial government, remember your perseverance in the face of adversity. We are once again at this juncture. Once again, it will be India’s people that will unfurl the tricolour.