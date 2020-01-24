Dear India, Issues of Health, Unemployment Need Urgent Attention
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Dear India,
Please focus on real issues now.
The state of education and government schools, rising levels of pollution, increasing population, high unemployment need urgent attention. We also need to find solutions to the high incidence of rape, malnutrition in children, state of healthcare in the country. We need safety, peace, freedom. Let us move beyond party, politics, religion.
For India to be at the top, we need to have top-level thinking. Let’s pledge to do just that this Republic Day.
Jai Hind!
