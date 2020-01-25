Dear India, Let’s Unite and Focus on Our Economic Growth

Dear India,

I had great hope for you. I just wish that you had focused on the economy instead of religion. We would have been more happier.

Why are you now dividing us, when you taught us from a young age that unity is your backbone. Why are my sisters being sexually assaulted and no action is taken against the culprits? Why are the hardships of my sisters not appreciated or valued? When will we celebrate gender equality?

Religion, caste, colour, economy and politics, when will we all stand together and say, “We are one and we are Indians,” instead of mentioning our states first and where we come from. When will our good days come?