Dear India, Let’s Unite and Focus on Our Economic Growth
Dear India,
I had great hope for you. I just wish that you had focused on the economy instead of religion. We would have been more happier.
Why are you now dividing us, when you taught us from a young age that unity is your backbone. Why are my sisters being sexually assaulted and no action is taken against the culprits? Why are the hardships of my sisters not appreciated or valued? When will we celebrate gender equality?
Religion, caste, colour, economy and politics, when will we all stand together and say, “We are one and we are Indians,” instead of mentioning our states first and where we come from. When will our good days come?
But nevertheless, I love you and I am proud to be an Indian, because today, I am here because of you. Hope this year we will keep our differences aside and put your name on top in every global platform.
Let's fight to bring our economy back. As history has shown us, if we are together as one nation nothing is impossible for us because we are India. Like our former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam said, “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.”
