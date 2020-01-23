Dear India, Respect and Trust the Constitution
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Dear India,
This is a letter to you and your citizens. Republic Day is the day when our Constitution came into effect. Till the Constitution of India exists, nobody’s rights can be snatched away and nobody can snatch citizens’ rights either. My dear citizens, please respect your Constitution and believe in yourself. Believe in the nation. This is your India, you belong here. Feel proud to be an Indian.
Dearly,
A citizen of India
