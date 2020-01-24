Dear India, Let’s Look Beyond Religion

Dear India,

India as a country is home to various traditions and belief systems. Our Constitution includes all the basic human rights and the same is applied to everyone here regardless of their religion, region, gender, and economic class.

We, as a country, should see beyond religion and political boundaries. Let’s remind ourselves that we are humans first before we associate ourselves with any particular religion, caste or creed.

It’s time, we choose harmony and humanity. Choose education, empathy, employment, environment, and eradication of poverty.

Why choose hatred when we can choose so many better things which will help aid the progress of the country.

Just look beyond the hatred, we will surely find peace.