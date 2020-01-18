Dear India, People’s Freedom of Expression Can’t be Stifled
Dear beloved India,
I have so much love for you, it naturally makes me concerned about your current situation. Violence on the streets, a tanking economy, status of education, plight of the poor to name a few. If I list all the problems that plague us, I might seem like a cynic.
The worst is that those who are in power have either forgotten their responsibility or never had your best interests in their heart. The example of history makes me think these are the signs of a revolution. The commotion on the streets as well as on social media makes me believe so strongly.
Some are calling this ‘New India’. But in a new India, will people be penalised for expressing their thoughts? In a new India, will women stay unsafe? Will the poor become poorer? Will the State use brute force to oppress its own people?
Imagine, some may be asked to leave the country that is their home. A country that gave them everything is now making them feel weak and helpless. Luckily, it is also this country’s past that has taught us satyagraha. Dear India, your people – myself included – will not give up. We will speak against injustice, continue to express how we feel. At the end, we are all the same.
With a history so rich, no one is like you, India. The only fault has been to trust the wrong leaders. Yet, I believe there is a wind of change. I remain hopeful for our future.
Republic Day is the day our Constitution came into effect. Let us not let this day only be an annual celebration but also uphold the values and rights enshrined in the Constitution. That should be new India.
A loving citizen,
Md Nayeem Ansari
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)