Dear India, People’s Freedom of Expression Can’t be Stifled

Dear beloved India,

I have so much love for you, it naturally makes me concerned about your current situation. Violence on the streets, a tanking economy, status of education, plight of the poor to name a few. If I list all the problems that plague us, I might seem like a cynic.

The worst is that those who are in power have either forgotten their responsibility or never had your best interests in their heart. The example of history makes me think these are the signs of a revolution. The commotion on the streets as well as on social media makes me believe so strongly.

Some are calling this ‘New India’. But in a new India, will people be penalised for expressing their thoughts? In a new India, will women stay unsafe? Will the poor become poorer? Will the State use brute force to oppress its own people?