Dear India, Let’s Go Back and Read the Constitution Again
The founding members of this country,
Laid down the constitution for the democracy.
They had a vision and they believed in future.
They believed in morals and in youth culture.
They left a legacy comprising not one but many things,
A free country, knowledge and non-violence were the strings.
In school textbooks it can be observed.
The preamble to constitution safely preserved.
Of that let us go back to the constitution dear.
On Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity it has to adhere.
Now, as the constitution enters its 71st year,
Think not it has grown old and needs to retire.
It is built not on a framework of short-sightedness and personal gains,
Rather, on a vision of an empowered nation and far-sightedness, it reigns.
Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity were the weapons chosen,
With years of determination and hard work it was woven.
Going back to the school times I remember,
We were all children who studied together.
No faith, belief or status ever came in between,
Singing the National Anthem together we were seen.
Oh! And of course the tri-colour, how can I not mention,
Find me an Indian who with it has no affection.
Of Saffron, White, Green and Ashoka Chakra it comprises.
Each colour holds its meaning as together in air it rises.
The saffron stands for courage and sacrifice, the white for peace and purity.
The spokes twenty four for hours of a day and the green for life and prosperity.
Never once did religion bother,
To disturb the definition of tri-colour.
In history and in civics we were taught repeatedly,
The constitution is secular and not one-sidedly.
Now in its 71st year, the constitution would never like,
Being distorted and not safeguard people alike.
Alas! with no more words here,
A message from the nation’s founders I hear:
“O children form a tight bond no one can break,
No faith, belief or status should ever overtake”.
