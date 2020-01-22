Dear India, Let’s End This Religious Discrimination Today

Dear India,

I wish that discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion would end in our country. It’s ironic how we are in 2020 and call ourselves modern and advanced, but we still fall into the dirty web of discrimination. This is where I feel that we are not moving forward but backwards. We have become so sensitive when it comes to religion that we are ready to kill someone. But when it comes to justice, economy, equality we decide to remain silent. We see our country getting divided – and how it’s so easy to tag someone as ‘anti-national’ or ‘deshdrohi’ in today’s environment with just one comment.