Dear India, Let’s End This Religious Discrimination Today
Dear India,
I wish that discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion would end in our country. It’s ironic how we are in 2020 and call ourselves modern and advanced, but we still fall into the dirty web of discrimination. This is where I feel that we are not moving forward but backwards. We have become so sensitive when it comes to religion that we are ready to kill someone. But when it comes to justice, economy, equality we decide to remain silent. We see our country getting divided – and how it’s so easy to tag someone as ‘anti-national’ or ‘deshdrohi’ in today’s environment with just one comment.
It’s time we discuss and talk about CAA-NRC. Read and find out more about its pros and cons. If there are protests, why are the protests taking place? Let’s be responsible and understand the issue.
Our government needs to initiate a dialogue with the youth of this country. They must also discuss other issues like unemployment, economic slowdown, etc. This is one way for us to come to an amicable conclusion. For how long will this go on?
