Dear India, No One Should be Made to Feel Like They Don’t Belong

Dear India,

I hear that you are a little sick these days. Is everything okay? India, I feel, is a sum of its parts. That is why to address my nation, I’m using the analogy of the body.

India, I feel your illness may be an outcome of the fact that some parts of your body are now starting to function as if they were more important than the rest.

I once believed that there was a body (India) where all the organs used to give life to each other, considered each other as essential for survival. Now those parts have to prove that they are in fact, a part of the same body! What kind of a DNA test is this?