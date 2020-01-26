Dear India, We’ll Protect You Just Like Our Freedom Fighters Did

Dear India,

I have always loved listening to the stories of our freedom fighters, their sacrifice, their love towards India. They fought for our rights, our freedom. They fought against the Britishers.

They stood united, so will we now. We see the secular fabric of our Constitution is in danger, and we shall do every possible thing to resist it peacefully just like our freedom fighters did. Now is the time to show that we have not only read the constitution but have completely absorbed it.