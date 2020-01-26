Dear India, We’ll Protect You Just Like Our Freedom Fighters Did
Dear India,
I have always loved listening to the stories of our freedom fighters, their sacrifice, their love towards India. They fought for our rights, our freedom. They fought against the Britishers.
They stood united, so will we now. We see the secular fabric of our Constitution is in danger, and we shall do every possible thing to resist it peacefully just like our freedom fighters did. Now is the time to show that we have not only read the constitution but have completely absorbed it.
On this Republic Day, I would like to share a poetry which I have written.
Tum beinsaafi ke pul bandte rehna,
Hum insaaf k khafle usi pul se nikalenge.
Tum lathiyon ki, aansuon ki barsath karna,
Hum muskura kar phool bant te rahenge.
Tum humari awaaz dabane ki jee-jaan se koshish karna,
Hum saikdon ki taadath me badhte hi rahenge.
Hum tab tak nahi rukenge,
Jab tak tum apne kiye pe sharminda nahi hojate.
Hum tab tak nahi rukenge,
Jab tak tum apni beinsaafi ke gunahon ko maan nahi lete.
Hum aagey badh te rahenge,
Insaaf ke naare laga te rahenge.
