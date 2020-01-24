Dear India, How Can You Provide Citizenship on Basis of Religion?

Right now, in our country, if any citizen exercises their freedom of speech and expression against the government, he/she is considered anti-national or ‘deshdrohi’.

India, you can't provide citizenship on the basis of religion because our Constitution makes India a secular country. The people of the country are protesting, and ministers are comfortably sitting in their air conditioned rooms while our country burns. This is not right.

The Indian economy is at its all-time low, youngsters are jobless. But according to the government, everything is fine. How?

I feel that the international image of India is degrading due to all this. And this makes me really sad.

I want to conclude by saying that “We the people of India” is not just a line in the Constitution, it's also an emotion, an emotion that says the nation belongs to us and no one can take it away. We need to respect and obey the constitution.

Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Inquilab zindabad!