Dear India, How Can You Provide Citizenship on Basis of Religion?
Dear India,
“We the people of India” – this sentence is so powerful and means a lot to me. The world’s largest democracy is in a dilemma nowadays because of the politicians who are elected by us, giving them responsibilities to make laws for us. Most netas who have been elected to the Lok Sabha have criminal records. I wonder if they have gone through our Constitution thoroughly. I bet no one has asked any of them this question.
Right now, in our country, if any citizen exercises their freedom of speech and expression against the government, he/she is considered anti-national or ‘deshdrohi’.
India, you can't provide citizenship on the basis of religion because our Constitution makes India a secular country. The people of the country are protesting, and ministers are comfortably sitting in their air conditioned rooms while our country burns. This is not right.
The Indian economy is at its all-time low, youngsters are jobless. But according to the government, everything is fine. How?
I feel that the international image of India is degrading due to all this. And this makes me really sad.
I want to conclude by saying that “We the people of India” is not just a line in the Constitution, it's also an emotion, an emotion that says the nation belongs to us and no one can take it away. We need to respect and obey the constitution.
Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Inquilab zindabad!
