Dear India, A Very Happy Republic Day! Love, Your Citizens

Bakul Vardhan from Noida talks about the power of youth and how they are the future of this country.

Dear India,

As a nation, I wish for you to be more tolerant and receptive to people from all walks of life. I hope that we learn to respect and embrace each other’s cultures. I wish for you to have the patience to listen to the voices of dissent, and when this voice is being suppressed, we need to stand in this together. While we work towards making this nation even greater, let’s not forget that it’s the youth that will lead our future ahead. So let’s all walk hand-in-hand and work for a better tomorrow. As they say, “no nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect.” Jai Hind!