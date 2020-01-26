Dear India, A Very Happy Republic Day! Love, Your Citizens
Happy Republic Day to India. Citizens across the country have come together to wish our beautiful nation.
On our 71st Republic Day, ‘We, the people’ also have a message for India.
Nashra Rizwan from Lucknow writes:
Dear India,
I desire to maintain the glory of my country, the secular spirit of my nation, “Hum Sab Bharatiya Hain.” I wish my nation and the loving people of my country a very happy Republic Day from the bottom of my heart!
‘My Existence is Because of You’
Khan Mohammad Waseem from Aamchi Mumbai tells India:
Dear India,
I cannot imagine my existence without you. I want you to be as you are. I don't want you to be an authoritarian State. To protect the values and secularism in you, I will do ‘Whatever it takes’.
Make India Great Again
Somdeep Bardhan’s message to India and Indians is to come together and fight against those who are trying to destroy India’s unity.
Dear India,
There are many powers outside and inside the country, that are and will be trying to destroy India's unity and spirit of brotherhood, and undermine its constitutional machinery. However, we should not stoop in front of these powers. Every citizen should work on progressive lines to make India a better place to live in.
‘Let’s Focus on Economic Growth & Employment’
Better Education!
Abhishek Agrawal from Hyderabad stresses upon the need for better quality of education in India.
Dear India,
We need to change the education curriculum, which has been the same for many decades. We should also be able to conduct government exams in a more professional manner.
Thank You, India
Olivia Saha from Kolkata is proud to be a part of this democratic country.
Dear India,
We will always stand together with unity in our hearts and freedom in our soul, above any caste, creed, religion or sex. I am privileged to have the fundamental rights and proud to be a part of this secular and democratic country.
All About Love, Respect & Freedom
Chandigarh based Diksha Goyal, wishes that the country brings back the love, respect that she feels is missing.
‘Respect the Environment’
Moumanti Podder from Kolkata urges Indians to pay attention to our environment.
Dear India,
I wish all of us would become more conscious about how we treat our environment, our natural resources, our flora and fauna, and above all, each other. I wish we would all treat each other with respect, kindness, compassion, love and the willingness to accept our diverse roots and backgrounds.
India, We Are Proud of You
Prajwal in her #LetterToIndia writes:
Dear India,
We love you and we praise you because we are proud of you.
Our economy is in bad shape, as is our environment, and our leaders are selfish, but our hope still stands strong.
We hope we'll recover soon.
Working Towards a Better India
Bakul Vardhan from Noida talks about the power of youth and how they are the future of this country.
Dear India,
As a nation, I wish for you to be more tolerant and receptive to people from all walks of life. I hope that we learn to respect and embrace each other’s cultures. I wish for you to have the patience to listen to the voices of dissent, and when this voice is being suppressed, we need to stand in this together. While we work towards making this nation even greater, let’s not forget that it’s the youth that will lead our future ahead. So let’s all walk hand-in-hand and work for a better tomorrow. As they say, “no nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect.” Jai Hind!
‘India, You Are My Home’
Zainab S writes:
Dear India,
I promise to do all that I can to save your spirit, but you need to hold on to me too, don’t estrange me, you’re the only home I’ve ever known.
‘Justice Is a Myth’
Delhi- based Kavita Sethia would like India to focus on other important issues than religion.
Dear India,
I miss those happy days where peace and harmony was there. Now, everyone is struggling for something here... like jobs, education, safety, health, environment, economy and most importantly, peace. There are people who are tugging at our freedom of speech, choice and religion. They know how to hate but we will give them love in return. Sorry to say, but justice is just a myth.
United We Stand!
On #RepublicDay, Sanobar Pathan’s #LetterToIndia talks about the unity and diversity India has to offer.
Dear India,
Stay strong. Your unity is my pride and we shall preserve it. Your diversity is my dignity and we shall preserve it. Your status of equality in belief, faith and worship, we shall preserve it. We shall fight against injustice as we fought before.
Stay Strong
Amruta Shedge urges Indians to vote wisely. Amruta writes:
Dear India,
Stay strong and united. It's a phase. This too shall pass. No person or Act can divide us. You are beautiful and will always be! We will vote wisely for your sake.
