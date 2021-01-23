‘Dear India, to Have a Naya Start, Need Strong Educational Policy’

COVID had the worst impact on the education sector, particularly for the students of rural India who did not have proper internet facilities to attend online classes. To bridge this gap of educational inequality, the government needs to implement strong reforms and policies. We should be able to provide all the students with education that will help them develop world-class skills and be at par with the students of the best universities in the world.

Needless to say, we are in need of love and empathy now more than ever. These forces will help us stay strong during the worst of times and help us rebuild our broken ships and sail through not only in 2021 but always.