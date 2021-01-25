Dear India, I Can’t Breathe. Please Tackle Air Pollution Urgently

(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.

Adi Roy from Gurugram shares how India can start afresh. The views expressed are her own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)

When all of us went into a nationwide lockdown at the beginning of 2020, there were signs of hope (environmentally) in the middle of the soaring pandemic. Pollution levels were at an all-time low, the sky was bright and blue, and trees more lively and green, the animals that once restrained themselves from human civilisation came out on the streets and 'reclaimed' their long lost habitats.