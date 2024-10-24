'Fired for Opposing CEO’s Unethical Raksha Bandhan Order, I'm Out of a Job Now'

I was working as an HR manager at B9 Solutions, located in Mohali. On 3 August 2024, around 10 p.m., the CEO of the company, Kunal Kakkar, texted me on WhatsApp, stating that anyone who takes leave on Raksha Bandhan (19 August) will have seven days' salary deducted.

He also mentioned that attendance on Raksha Bandhan is mandatory, and anyone who wants to take a leave can resign.

When I saw the message the next morning, on 4 August, I told him it wouldn't be ethical. But he didn't listen to me and asked me for my email address.