'Fired for Opposing CEO’s Unethical Raksha Bandhan Order, I'm Out of a Job Now'

I was working as an HR manager at B9 Solutions, located in Mohali. On 3 August 2024, around 10 p.m., the CEO of the company, Kunal Kakkar, texted me on WhatsApp, stating that anyone who takes leave on Raksha Bandhan (19 August) will have seven days' salary deducted.
He also mentioned that attendance on Raksha Bandhan is mandatory, and anyone who wants to take a leave can resign.
When I saw the message the next morning, on 4 August, I told him it wouldn't be ethical. But he didn't listen to me and asked me for my email address.
'I Was Then Sacked Out Of Nowhere'
During the course of our chat, he sent me a termination letter by email, stating that the company's financial condition was poor, so, he was terminating me. I was also asked to serve a two-week notice period.
I made several calls to him after he suddenly terminated me, but he didn’t answer. I then texted him, requesting him to take my call. He then picked up my call and asked me to meet him at the office the next day.
'My Email Access Was Revoked, And I Was Harassed'
I went to the office the following morning. My email access was revoked. He arrived at the office around 2 pm. I went to his cabin and asked for the reason behind my termination, to which he replied that the company’s financial condition was poor.
When I enquired about my pending salary, he called a female friend, and then they both harassed me. Feeling helpless, I called the police who escorted me out of the building.
Later, I went to the labour court and submitted a letter to the labour inspector, stating that I had not received my salary and my documents had not been returned either. In the three hearings, neither Kunal Kakkar nor any advocate attended on his behalf.
'Abused Online, Slapped With Defamation Case'
Mentioning the incident, I wrote a post on LinkedIn and since then the harassment has increased manifold. I received several abusive calls and messages.
I have filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell and have also written to the police and the DIG regarding the harassment I am facing.
He has filed a defamation case against me and because of the ongoing issues, I have been unable to get a job for the past three months.
And it’s not just me who has faced this issue. They have done this to several employees in the past. Many of them have reached out to me, saying they could never speak up because they were unsure if they would be able to find another job.
In A LinkedIn Post, B9 Solutions Defends Itself
1. Babina requested five days of leave for the whole office.
However, there is no mention of such a request either in chat or in the termination email accessed by The Quint.
2. A 7-Days' salary deduction was mutually agreed upon.
The chat shows that Kunal Kakkar wanted to enforce working on Raksha Bandhan, and for anyone who took the day off, seven days' salary would have been deducted.
3. Babina was underperforming and overusing her phone during office hours
While the company made this claim in the LinkedIn post, as per Babina, she was never given any such feedback while working with B9 Solutions. In the termination email, the company cites difficult financial conditions as a reason for her removal.
4. During her working hours, Babina was taking online courses.
The documents produced by her show that she was taking the online course on weekends, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
DSP, Cyber Crime Cell, To The Quint
The Quint spoke to the Cyber Crime Cell regarding the case. Jatinder Chauhan, the DSP of the cell, told us, "We have received a complaint from Babina, recorded her statement, and collected evidence from her. We will reach out to everyone who sent her abusive messages and calls and investigate how they were able to contact her."
Chauhan also said that if it is necessary to file an FIR, the Punjab Police will do so.
(The Quint has also reached out to Kunal Kakkar, the CEO of B9 Solutions, regarding the issue via calls and emails. His response is awaited. The story will be updated once a response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
