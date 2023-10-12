'So Exciting to See Our Kashmiri Willow Bats Debuting in ICC Cricket World Cup'

"We are making a debut in the One-Day International World Cup. This is a matter of great joy for all of us," Fawzul Kabir told us when we met him at his cricket bat factory, Gr8 Sports India Pvt Ltd, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Kashmir willow bats have been manufactured in the valley for over a century. Still, the 2023 ODI World Cup has got to be a special event for the cricket bat industry as players of three teams - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are playing with bats made in the Fawzul Kabir's factory.

Cricket is a religion in India, and since the ODI World Cup event has returned to India after 12 years, the sport has seen a massive craze among the fans. This has given a significant boost to the industry.