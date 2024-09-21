'In Srinagar, Taxi Drivers Are Barely Making Ends Meet Despite Tourism Boost'

"After I finished my graduation, I bought a sedan on loan, so that I could help my family which is struggling financially," Rizwan, a taxi driver in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar, told this citizen journalist. "Forget making profits, earning the bare minimum to pay the monthly instalments (of the loan) and the maintenance of the car itself are a big challenge. The tourism boom hasn't benefitted me at all."
In the last couple of years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, Kashmir has seen a huge jump in tourists visiting from all over the world.
It has considerably improved the region's economy, as the boom has revitalised many businesses, but not everyone is reaping the benefits.
Despite the tourism boost, the local taxi drivers are struggling to find work.
'Private Vehicles Being Used to Ferry Passengers'
Rizwan bought the sedan car in May 2004, soon after he completed his graduation in political science from Kashmir University. The lack of job opportunities, due to the absence of industries in the Valley, forces many youths like him to rely mainly on the tourism sector for employment.
"You must be wondering, if tourists are coming to the Valley, then why aren't we getting passengers? It's because tour operators and hotel owners are using private vehicles to ferry them. Most visitors to Kashmir come on tour packages, and cars are provided to them directly by the operators," secretary of a local taxi association, who wished to remain anonymous, explained.
Several times in the past, taxi drivers have protested against the use of private vehicles, rather than commercial ones, to ferry passengers, but the problem persists.
Asma's father is a taxi driver. Speaking to this citizen journalist, she shared the challenges they face at home.
"We are three sisters, and our father, who is a postgraduate, used to work at a local car dealership. Due to very low pay, he quit his job last year, took a loan from a bank, and invested roughly Rs 4 lakh from his savings. He is now struggling to pay both his EMIs and my school fees, which have been outstanding for many months."
'Lack Of Infrastructure for Taxi Services'
When I asked one taxi driver whether tying up with ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber, or other local app-based service providers, he said,
"These apps are not very popular here because locals either use public transport for long distances or shared auto and electric rickshaws for short distance travel because they are cheaper."
The lack of infrastructure for taxi drivers has left them struggling for their livelihood. "I am barely able to make Rs 10,000 a month. Several days pass without a single passenger," said Ishrat, a 50-year-old driver.
"I'm struggling to pay my car EMIs and other household bills. I cannot afford to send my children to private schools or coaching centres, despite my desire to see my daughter become a doctor in the future," he said.
"It seems impossible," he added.
For a long time, taxi drivers have been demanding proper infrastructure and a ban on the use of private vehicles for ferrying passengers. "We feel like fools for buying commercial vehicles after paying lakhs in permits and taxes," lamented another taxi driver.
