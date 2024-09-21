'In Srinagar, Taxi Drivers Are Barely Making Ends Meet Despite Tourism Boost'

"After I finished my graduation, I bought a sedan on loan, so that I could help my family which is struggling financially," Rizwan, a taxi driver in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar, told this citizen journalist. "Forget making profits, earning the bare minimum to pay the monthly instalments (of the loan) and the maintenance of the car itself are a big challenge. The tourism boom hasn't benefitted me at all."

In the last couple of years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, Kashmir has seen a huge jump in tourists visiting from all over the world.