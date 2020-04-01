I’m Karnataka’s First COVID-19 Survivor & Here’s My Story

I’m a resident of Raja Rajeshwar Nagar in Bengaluru. I’m the the first patient to be discharged out of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases after making a full recovery from the novel coronavirus. I’ve had many people questioning me and calling to ask how things went, etc. I hope I am able to clear all misconceptions and misunderstandings.

The first question, of course, is how contracted the virus in the first place.

In the first week of March, I took a flight to Los Angeles, USA, via Heathrow in London. There were a large number of people from Italy and China trying to move into the US as other airports are closed.