I’m Karnataka’s First COVID-19 Survivor & Here’s My Story
I’m a resident of Raja Rajeshwar Nagar in Bengaluru. I’m the the first patient to be discharged out of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases after making a full recovery from the novel coronavirus. I’ve had many people questioning me and calling to ask how things went, etc. I hope I am able to clear all misconceptions and misunderstandings.
The first question, of course, is how contracted the virus in the first place.
In the first week of March, I took a flight to Los Angeles, USA, via Heathrow in London. There were a large number of people from Italy and China trying to move into the US as other airports are closed.
My journey till Heathrow was good but I believe that is where I picked up the infection. This was probably through the bathrooms that people use or maybe it was the security scan where you put your fingerprint.
I landed on a Sunday and by Thursday, 6 March, a fever started to kick in. In California, there was a flu going around so initially I thought it was that. I took some medicines and preponed my trip by a day. At the Bengaluru airport I made a declaration that I have fever and I want to be tested as I didn’t want to go home and infect others.
At home, I had a feeling that something was not quite right. I told my wife I wanted to keep a distance from the rest of the family and I moved to the floor upstairs.
Over the day, I tried to find out how to take a cooronavirus test. I went to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseasesm where doctors did a very prompt file creation and consequent test. I distanced myself socially again and next afternoon, the hospital called to tell me I had a high COVID-19 strain. They promptly arranged for an ambulance that took me to an isolation facility.
My fever kept shooting up to at least 102 degrees over the next few days. The doctors were very helpful and even catered to my need for an authentic South Indian breakfast!
I was also given a few antibiotics so that I do not get a secondary infection. As for the fever and the virus itself, it was just about letting the days pass. There were, of course, a few hiccups. As the facility was new, it was some trouble arranging food and getting medicines delivered on time.
The body has to be given space to fight the fever. I am grateful to the doctors who were well-informed about this and helped navigate the two-week time period. Everything can be managed. Don’t fall prey to fake news. Just distance yourself socially, wear a mask and wash your hands regularly. Most importantly, stay home.
