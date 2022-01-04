I Travelled By Kanpur's First-Ever Metro; Here's How it Went

Kanpur welcomed it's first ever metro line on 28 December 2021. I was excited to board the metro. So, on 30 December 2021, I took off from Geeta Nagar to IIT in the newly inaugurated metro. It took me around 7 to 9 minutes to arrive at my destination.

The fastest built metro is nothing short of a blessing for the people. With an effective team in place, the newly built, untrodden station rightly follows the axiom of 'Clean Kanpur'.