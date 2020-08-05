‘Julley Ladakhi – Join the Campaign to Help Eastern Ladakhis’
With declining tourism and repeated Chinese incursion, Ladakhi people are feeling a sense of hopelessness.
Julley!
Ever wondered about the peaceful and sturdy people of Ladakh? Living in the lap of Himalayas, protecting the crown of India, these lovely, smiling people bring life and colour to the barren mountains. The people of Ladakh lead a nomadic and rustic life. Living close to nature, these people are sincere and honest.
However, with declining tourism and repeated Chinese incursion, Ladakhi people are feeling a sense of hopelessness.
The people of Ladakh are very friendly and warm, so much so that one visit and you would be welcomed like a family. At Paper Weight Entertainment, we have been lucky to have our share of wonderful experiences.
The Place of Tradition in Ladakhi Society
It is believed in Ladakhi society that every man must cultivate his piece of land or maintain his herd ie, keep their traditional occupation going on as basic livelihood apart from any modern-day service someone opts for. Besides the traditional occupations, the people of Leh and its nearby areas depend highly on tourism, even though it is seasonal and for a limited time period. However, the most difficult occupation is that of the herders, the ones who seek out the cold, the elemental ingredient essential to trigger the growth of the fine coat of the goats.
And for it, they embrace a lifestyle honed to perfection over centuries and based on a beautiful symbiosis.
The Changpa’s protect the goats from wild animals and feed and nurse the young when the mother goats run dry. In return, the animals offer them sustenance, giving milk and butter, meat, wool and hide.
The Changpa’s face a multitude of threats, the border issues and the Chinese incursion, which happened in Eastern Ladakh, the people in the Changthang region will be the first to be adversely affected if tensions increase.
This region is also considered as one of the most backward region in terms of the conventional education system and its related competition. It is becoming a serious barrier for the young students in coping up with life and developing world.
What Can You Do?
It is here that NGO – S.A.V.E (Students Association for Village Education) has been working since the past 12 years. SAVE aspires to achieve the goal of making Changthang a better place with the means of Modern Education and Ancient Traditional Wisdom.
This year, due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and also the Chinese incursion, the NGO was not able to reach out to many. In such tough times, this NGO has been dedicating themselves to help the Changpas. The SAVE intends to organise and manage the Winter Coaching for the Students of Changthang, where along with academic we plan to provide them space to experience other scopes of learning and practicing in real life.
With this campaign, we would like to raise funds which can help SAVE in organising this activity and helping out the young minds, amongst whom lies the future of our country
We at Paper Weight Entertainment, strongly feel that in such trying times, when the people of Ladakh are feeling a sense of hopelessness, we should stand by our country men.
The main aim of this campaign are as follows:
1. In collaboration with SAVE NGO, organise the Winter Coaching Event. It’s not just about education, it’s about creating an environment for the young minds to explore and find a dream for themselves. Our support in these harsh times will help support children, who are the future of our nation.
2. Create a Documentary film which shall help in bringing out the stories of Ladakh. The film shall be an important tool to bring about awareness to the lives of Ladakh. When we travel to a place as a tourist our experiences are very different. However, once we understand the things people do, the culture and lifestyle they follow, we understand our fellow countrymen.
We intend to bring out stories of people who are affected the most due to the border tensions, but have stood strong and loyal to their motherland in every situation.
You can donate here.
