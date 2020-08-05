‘Julley Ladakhi – Join the Campaign to Help Eastern Ladakhis’

Julley!

Ever wondered about the peaceful and sturdy people of Ladakh? Living in the lap of Himalayas, protecting the crown of India, these lovely, smiling people bring life and colour to the barren mountains. The people of Ladakh lead a nomadic and rustic life. Living close to nature, these people are sincere and honest.

However, with declining tourism and repeated Chinese incursion, Ladakhi people are feeling a sense of hopelessness.

The people of Ladakh are very friendly and warm, so much so that one visit and you would be welcomed like a family. At Paper Weight Entertainment, we have been lucky to have our share of wonderful experiences.