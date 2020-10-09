JNU Entrance: Lack of Scribes & Finding Our Own a Huge Barrier

The Jawaharlal Nehru College Entrance Examination (JNUEE), scheduled from 5 October to 8 October, was conducted online in centres across the country. While I, Ram, appeared for three exams in Delhi, my friend appeared for one course in her hometown, Kolkata.

We are both aspiring to get admission into JNU’s Masters courses. However, as visually impaired students, our experience of writing the exam was a lot different than any other student. Firstly, not all centres had NTA-provided scribes. As my friend says, only some designated centres had a scribe facility.